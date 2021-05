BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents can cheer on two of Bakersfield’s own during a jazz event tonight.

Broadway actress Tiler Peck and Grammy Award–winning jazz vocalist Gregory Porter are taking the stage for An Evening of Jazz and Dance at 5 p.m. PDT at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

The show costs $15 to view online at kennedy-center.org. It can be viewed live as well as on demand through Aug. 1.