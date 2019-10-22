Bakersfield native Octavio Martinez heads into World Series as Bullpen Catcher for Nationals

The 2019 World Series begins tonight.

It’s the American League Champion Houston Astros against the National League Champion Washington Nationals.

Catching in the bullpen for the Nationals is Bakersfield product Octavio Martinez who hopes no matter who you root for, you might pull for a Bakersfield boy this World Series.

As you can imagine it’s been a busy post season for Martinez.

I chatted with him on the phone ahead of game one of the World Series.

“It’s amazing to enjoy the ride with them and hopefully make all these things memorable because it doesn’t happen all the time,” said Ocatavio Martinez.

A graduate of Highland High School, playing for the Scots and Bakersfield College before being selected in the 10th round of the 1999 Major League Baseball draft by the Baltimore Orioles, Martinez played professionally for 14 years before landing in Washington.

“This is my seventh year working with the team. This is going to be our fourth playoff apperance since I joined the team. The other three didn’t finish the way we wanted to. We’re in the moment. We’re loving and enjoying it an hoping it continues,” Martinez said.

Martinez also translates for the Nats Spanish speaking players and although he knows Bakersfield is a Dodger town, after all he grew up a fan of the boys in blue, he hopes you’ll root for a Bakersfield boy and Washington this World Series.

“I know Bakersfield is a big Dodger town. Sorry to all the Dodger fans out there that we had to play such an exciting series against you guys and were able to pull it off, but hopefully now that they’re out of the picture and we’re still in it you’re able to root for us and send us some good vibes our way beacuse we’re going to need them. That Houston team is really good and I hope we give you a real good World Series,” Martinez said.

Colby Lewis, another Bakersfield native with big league experience and a World Series ring, is a friend of Martinez’s.

Lewis reached out to Martinez telling him to savor the moment.

Martinez is one of five sons, four of which played baseball or are still playing.

This week on 17 News at Sunrise, I’ll introduce you to some of his brothers…or as I like to call them, Bakersfield’s baseball family.