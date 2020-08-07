Bakersfield native named outstanding graduate, Presidential Scholar at Western Washington University

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (KGET) – Bakersfield native Ray Garcia was recognized earlier this year as an outstanding graduate and Presidential Scholar at Western Washington University.

Garcia was picked as an outstanding graduate by university faculty. Presidential Scholars are selected in recognition of their educational excellence and service to the university and their communities.

Garcia graduated from WWU in March with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minors in professional writing and literacies & rhetoric. He co-founded the Society for Student Journalists of Color at the university and was selected as one of six journalism students to travel to Tunisia on a Journalism and Democracy Fellowship funded by the U.S. State Department.

He was also editor in chief of Klipsun Magazine, held two editor roles for The Western Front and interned for Bellingham Alive Magazine.

“In our department, we are in the business of training future journalists, and Ray is the kind of professional whose work will make a difference in people’s lives,” said said Brian Bowe, associate professor of journalism and Garcia’s adviser.