Bakersfield Museum of Art debuting 3 virtual exhibitions this week, including one on Bakersfield Sound

The Bakersfield Museum of Art is launching a new exhibition this week celebrating the Bakersfield Sound. Courtesy of BMoA.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art is debuting three virtual exhibitions on Thursday.

Each exhibition will be available online beginning at 7 p.m. and will remain on view until Aug. 28, according to the museum. Viewers will be able to take 3D tours of each exhibition from their computer or smartphone.

The tours are free and open to the public. In-person viewing will begin when state and local officials allow indoor museums to reopen to the public, according to BMoA.

Here is more information on each of the exhibitions:

The Bakersfield Sound: Roll Out the Red Carpet: A showcase of the major figures and stylings of the country music sub-genre known as the Bakersfield Sound, this exhibit celebrates the Sound’s aesthetic history, featuring more than 150 costumes, guitars, photographs, album covers and other artifacts. Several objects in the exhibition that are on loan from private collectors will be on public display for the very first time. Other objects are on loan from the Buck Owens Crystal Palace and Kern County Museum.

Color + Figure: Paintings by Linda Christensen: A prominent painter from the third wave of the Bay Area Figurative Movement, Linda Christensen’s collection of paintings, though not intimate in size, express the tenderness of human nature through gestural brushstrokes and harmonious color palettes. Her work portrays faceless women, creating both liveliness and anonymity. This way, any woman, and by extension any person, can see themselves as the pensive figures portrayed. This is the artist’s first solo museum exhibition.

Uncommon Perspective: Paintings by Art Sherwyn: Sherwyn’s most recent work combines his use of vibrant colors with his love for storytelling. His striking color palettes and playful textures combine to celebrate familiar locations and neighborhoods around Kern County. Each canvas offers area residents a fresh new perspective of home. More than 15 paintings will be shown alongside preliminary sketches, inviting the viewer to study the artist’s process.

“This exhibit shows BMoA’s continued support of the local art community by displaying the work of a long-time area artist and art educator and marks the first time Sherwyn’s recent work is available to the public,” the museum said.

For more information about the exhibits, visit the museum’s website.