BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield Mazda is offering a free oil change and car wash to all healthcare workers in Kern County to show appreciation during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Bakersfield Mazda, they will offer an oil change and enhanced vehicle cleaning to just for Mazda owners, but for all makes and models free of charge from now until May 4th.

If you are a healthcare worker and interested, you can make an appointment online at www.BakersfieldMazda.com.