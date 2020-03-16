Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh responds to Gov. Newsom’s COVID-19 guidelines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh released a statement in response to the Governor Newsom’s guideline to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in California.

The mayor states:

The Governor’s recommended actions seek to slow the spread of COVID-19 to a level that our health care system can manage. Health care experts have noted that flattening a pandemic’s curve saves lives. I encourage our residents and businesses to proactively protect the health of our community by observing the guidelines of the Governor and our public health agencies.