BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday and Sunday, Active Bakersfield Alliance will host more than 2,000 runners from hundreds of cities and dozens of states for the fifth annual Bakersfield Marathon.

The organization is asking for 700 volunteers to support the event and the runners. Volunteer duties include pre-race registration, course set-up and breakdown, supporting runners on the course, and welcoming runners and their guests at the finish line.

“Volunteering is a unique and thrilling way to participate in a large-scale, city-wide event designed to

strengthen our community and showcase Bakersfield to visitors from afar”, said ABA president,

Patricia Marquez.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the marathon, half marathon, 10k, and 6k races can visit the event website to learn more about opportunities.