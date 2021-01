TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was killed in a solo crash Friday on westbound Highway 58 about two miles east of Broome Road in Tehachapi.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:30 p.m., 27-year-old David Wayne Metz Jr. lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into the mountainside. Metz Jr. suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.