BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the appointment of three judges to Kern County Superior Court, including the first Latina to hold that position. Wendy L. Avila and Bernard C. Barmann Jr., both of Bakersfield, and Jason W. Webster of Tehachapi are the newly-appointed judges.

Avila, 52, has served as senior assistant inspector general of the office of the Inspector General since 2017, according to a news release from the governor's office. She was an adjunct lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield from 2008 to 2016, and served as a deputy district attorney at the Kern County District Attorney's office from 1999 to 2017. Avila earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law.