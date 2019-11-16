Bakersfield man arrested in connection to cold case murders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Burbank Police Department arrested Horace Vaultz Jr., 64, from Bakersfield on Thursday in connection with two murders that happened in the 80s.

Vaultz is allegedly responsible for the deaths of Selena Keough in 1981, in the City of Montclair, and Mary Susan Duggan, 22, in Burbank in 1986.

Duggan was found dead inside a vehicle trunk parked near a closed business in Burbank.

Police ruled the cause of her death was homicide by asphyxiation.

The deaths of Keough and Duggan remained unsolved for over 30 years, until now.

With the help of forensic technology, Burbank PD was able to connect Vaultz to the brutal murders of both women.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of murder with special circumstances allegations.

Vaultz is being held without bail and is due back in court for arraignment on Monday, November 18.

Burbank PD is still gathering information about these two victims’ murders. If you have any information regarding their deaths you are urged to contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3086.