Bakersfield High graduate killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield High graduate died in a shooting rampage that left 12 dead in Virginia Beach, Va., Friday.

Bakersfield High School’s Twitter account sent out the following over the weekend regarding the death of Katherine Nixon:

“The Driller Family is saddened to learn of the loss of one of our own. 1994 graduate Katherine Nixon tragically lost her life in the Virginia Beach shooting yesterday. May she rest peacefully and her family find comfort in this time of sorrow.”

According to the Associated Press, the gunman, DeWayne Craddock, 40, randomly targeted people during the mass shooting at a Virginia Beach government office building where he worked.

Craddock died following a shootout with police.