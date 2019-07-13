Bakersfield girl honored by Red Cross for protecting her family during the earthquake

The investigation of the homicide of 26-year-old Roland Johnson that occurred back in April 16 remains at a stand still with family members asking for the public's help.

Just before 11 p.m., Arvin Police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the Summerview Apartments on Meyer Street. When officers arrived they found Johnson lying on the ground outside an apartment building with multiple gunshots to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.