Local fire crews have headed north to help battle the so-called “Red Bank Fire.”
In a Facebook post, the Bakersfield Fire Department said units have been deployed as part of the mutual aid system in our state.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, reports the blaze began just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.
So far, the fire in Tehama County has burned 7,754 acres and is 9 percent contained.
According to Cal Fire, the blaze is difficult to contain because of limited access to the steep, rocky area.
An evacuation warning is in effect for the greater Red Banks community east of Joint road from Bell Road.
Bakersfield firefighters deployed to ‘Red Bank’ fire
Local fire crews have headed north to help battle the so-called “Red Bank Fire.”