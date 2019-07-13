Bakersfield Fire Department to add jobs from Measure N funds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department announced almost a dozen new positions to help battle local fires.

Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza spoke at a news conference Friday morning to detail what the department will do with Measure N’s public safety and vital services funds.

The department has created 11 new positions, including those for two dispatchers and an arson battalion chief.

Galagaza said over the last 10 years, the department has had an increase in call volume of 97% arson-related calls and also a 200% increase in arson arrests.

He also said there has been a 170% increase in emergency calls since 2005. The two additional dispatchers will help improve response times, he said.

The department is also hire for new administrator and engineer positions as well as light engines, which they say will aid in rescues and fighting wildfires.