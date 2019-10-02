Bakersfield Fire Department responds to bills signed by Governor Newsom

California lawmakers took action to better support firefighters and first responders Tuesday.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed 3 bills into law that focus on improving protections for California firefighters and other first responders around mental health and post-traumatic stress.

The 3 bills signed into law Tuesday would focus on improving the overall mental well-being of firefighters across the state.

The new laws would create peer-support programs, add post traumatic stress suffered as an “injury” on the job and ensure emergency services remain under public management.

AB 1116, The California Firefighter Peer Support and Crisis Referral Services Act, established statewide standards for first responder peer-support programs.

SB 542, The Trauma Treatment Act, would provide first responders with worker’s compensation while they recover from their mental health scars.

SB438 prohibits a public agency from outsourcing its local emergency dispatch services to a private, for-profit entity.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said they are pleased with the Governor’s bills, adding the bills would only improve the resources available to a department that prioritizes the mental health and well-being of its staff.

“It’s as critical as any other part of our job,” Casey Snow, Public Information Officer for the Bakersfield Fire Department.

“Being ready to respond physically, mentally and just being well, is going to add up to an individual being a better firefighter, which adds up to better crews being firefighters which adds up to better service in general.”

“It’s very important,” Snow said. “It’s as important as anything that we do, [take care] of our member’s wellness.”