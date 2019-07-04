Bakersfield Fire Department Promotional Ceremony

The Bakersfield Fire Department is promoting from within and held a ceremony Wednesday, July 3.

Captains, James Cherry and Brad Ward, were promoted to Battalion Chiefs and one Battalion Chief, Bill Ballard, was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief.

The Bakersfield Fire Department Chief, Anthony Galagaza, said “It’s adding a complement to what we needed for so many years through the public safety and vital services measure we’re able to add this complement of people to do administrative work but also operational work. We believe over time we’re just going to prove to Bakersfield these individuals that are coming on board are going to serve them and serve them well.”

Chief Galagaza also said he’s grown up in the department with these three men who he said he’s seen become better men, better firemen and better customer servants.