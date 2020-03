BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Downtown Drive-Thru fundraiser for Porterville’s fallen firefighters will take place on Tuesday, March 3rd, that is according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.

BFD said from 7 A.M. through 10 A.M., they and the Kern County Fire Department will have pancakes, followed by a taco lunch from 10 A.M. through 1 P.M.

They are $5 a plate. The Downtown Drive-Thru will be located at the Bakersfield Fire Station 1 2101 H St. You are asked to enter off of 22nd Street.