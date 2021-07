BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Community Action Partnership of Kern has announced it has received a $130,000 grant from Health Net to purchase a new refrigerated food distribution truck for the CAPK Food Bank.

CAPK said the donation will reinforce CAPK Food Bank’s current fleet, help the organization expand its network of distribution nodes and deliver food directly into the neighborhoods of Kern County residents who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity.