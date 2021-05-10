Bakersfield Fire Department appoints new deputy chief of special services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is welcoming a new deputy chief.

The department said Kevin Albertson has been hired as the deputy chief of special services. Albertson’s duties include overseeing arson, hazmat and EMS situations. He is taking over the position from Trevor Martinusen, who announced his retirement two weeks ago.

Albertson says it’s a group effort that keeps BFD running smoothly.

“We’re all one big team. It’s not just me drawing from my knowledge,” he said. “I have three colleagues in there. I have 8 BCs out in the field, 200 sworn-in officers. We’re going to take all their knowledge, all the knowledge from the chiefs and battalion chiefs, and apply that to the department.”

Albertson says he is excited to work with the other chiefs to help make the department a better place.