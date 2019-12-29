Bakersfield family celebrated “Great Glama’s” 90th birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — They call her “Great Glama”, the perfect mix between grandma and glam which she exudes with her unique and humorous personality. Meet great grandmother Pauline Threatt who celebrated her 90th birthday, Saturday.

Great Glama was born in Ohio in December 28 of 1929. She moved to Bakersfield when she was 13 in 1943, during World War II.

During this time, her father ran a gas station, her mother ran a cafe, and she says she just “ran around.”

She attended high school in what was then East Bakersfield High School and worked as a waitress in her family’s business.

There she met a boy whom she later married, but their marriage didn’t last long. All three of her mariages didn’t, but she doesn’t regret it. She married three sailors, all navy men, by choice.

Great Glama aspired to go into the Marine Corp and become an officer, but destiny had other plans.

“Look at his room! Look what I’ve contributed to society,” said Great Glama. “Thanks to me and we’ve got all these neat people!”

Now, at 90-years-young, she just wants her family to be happy and be good American citizens.

Great Glama celebrated with family that arrived from all over the world to be with her on her special day at Hodel’s Country Dining Banquet Hall.

Her granddaughter, Rita Kurtz, says their family resembles the united nations because of their diversity.

But one thing unites them all, their love for Great Glama and her love for them.