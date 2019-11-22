Bakersfield couple open home in honor of son’s legacy

Tommy Romero Jr., 25, the son of Jessica and Tommy Romero, was killed as a result of gang violence in July 2018.

After the couple’s son was killed, the victim’s parents decided to help men on paths toward destruction by opening Tommy’s Legacy Christian Men’s Home, in honor of their son.

Instead of retaliation, the Romero’s said they decided to help men struggling with issues such as gang violence, addiction and homelessness, all with the hope kindness might prevent another family’s loss.

“I think about my boy a lot,” Tommy Romero said. “I see the men and I’m like, okay God, I see it. And [like] my wife said, his name won’t be in vain. It’s going to carry on, even when I go, this will continue moving on.”

Through faith and a vision to help others, the couple opened their non-profit and men’s home: Tommy’s Legacy on Nov. 1, 2018.

The couple is hosting the inaugural Tommy’s Legacy Banquet tonight at 6 p.m.

The event including a silent auction will be at Hodel’s Country Dining.

For tickets visit https://bit.ly/2XD8ksU

