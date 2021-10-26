Bakersfield Condors dedicate seats to honor military veterans as they take on the Stockton Heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Condors are honoring local veterans with a special match dedicated to them — and an opportunity to send one of them to the nation’s capital.

The Condors have entered a competition with their rivals, the Stockton Heat, for whichever team can get more veterans to attend Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 13.

If Bakersfield brings more veterans, Stockton will foot the bill to send one of them on an upcoming Kern County Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

To help out, you can sponsor veterans and their families, gaining them tickets, game jerseys, signed memorabilia and more.

Purchase tickets here.