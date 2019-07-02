Bakersfield company to lead Extreme Makeover Home Edition build

HGTV’s Extreme Makeover Home Edition is coming to Bakersfield to build one deserving family in our region who will soon be selected, but the Bakersfield building company has been chosen.

John Balfanz Homes will be the lead builder for the Extreme Makeover home edition here in Bakersfield. Balfanz Homes has built communities in Bakersfield such as Berkshire Ranch, Calloway Park, Westcott and Belcourt.

This year also marks Balfanz Homes’ 30th year in business in Bakersfield.

“John Balfanz Homes is grateful for the incredible opportunity to participate in HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” said John Balfanz. “We are honored to do our part, along with so many others, to help bring our community together for this deserving family. We are looking forward to this great adventure.”