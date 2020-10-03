Bakersfield community and elected representatives react to Pres. Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People throughout Bakersfield reacted Friday to President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test.

“It’s not something you wish on anybody,” said Arlene Sanders, an active member with Change Community Church in downtown Bakersfield. “I was pretty sad for him,” she continued.

Sanders knows people who tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, but she also knows of others who did not make it.

“I do know some people who lost loved ones due to the COVID-19, so my heart goes out to the president, his family, and anyone else dealing with the loss due to COVID or loss of a loved one.”

As the president continues to fight the virus, the question turns to how his positive test could impact the 2020 race. 17 news political analysts from both sides of the aisle weighed in.

“People that are excited about Donald Trump[‘s campaign] are going to be working even harder because they know they have to pick up the slab for the fact he can’t be at rallies,” said Republican Analyst Cathy Abernathy. “The campaign is television ads, social media ads, phoning, walking — that will continue — that won’t change,” she continued.

However, Democratic Analyst Neel Sannappa said the president’s positive test could hurt his campaign.

“Him not being out and about is definitely going to hurt how much he’s out there and how much the media is talking about him and things like that,” Sannappa said.

For Sanders, this moment is beyond politics — one for which she is looking to God.

“I prayed for him. I prayed. Lord, cover him as a leader…No one is exempt. Anyone can get it. It could be me, could be you, it’s him today.”

The office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed Friday that McCarthy was not in close contact or proximity to the president this week. McCarthy issued the following statement:

“President Trump is a fighter—through and through. Please join me in praying for a complete and speedy recovery for him and our First Lady!”

Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno) also weighed in. On Twitter, he said he is “praying for the first family & everyone who has contracted Covid. If the President & First Lady can be infected, anyone can. We must pass Heroes Act to support communities & those on the frontlines. Wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance. Stay safe!”

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh offered her prayers for a full recovery for the president and the first lady.