Bakersfield College’s Child Development Center now enrolling for fall semester

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s Child Development Center is now enrolling children ages 2-5 for the fall semester.

The center, which is located on the college’s main campus at 1801 Panorama Dr., is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and is open to children of BC students. Besides providing child care, the center also serves as a learning lab for students majoring in child development, teaching and similar fields.

“We know that BC’s childcare services are vital for the success of many Renegades,” said Dean of Instruction Jessica Wojtysiak. “Research shows on-campus preschool programs improve student retention, persistence, and completion rate.”

For more information or to enroll a child in BC’s Child Development Center, BC students can call call 661-395-4386.