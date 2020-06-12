Live Now
Bakersfield College to reopen its Child Development Center on Monday

Bakersfield College logo and campus

Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has announced that its Child Development Center will reopen on Monday.

The college said the reopening will occur in stages, with the first stage focused on providing services to the children of essential workers. In accordance with state guidelines, the center also provides a virtual option for parents.

The college said there are two enrollment options: The traditional drop-off option on the BC campus and the virtual learning environment that the college has been offering due to COVID-19.

People interested in enrolling their children can contact Denise Ehret at 661-395-4386 or by email at dehret@bakersfieldcollege.edu.

