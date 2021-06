BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering two free back-to-back courses this summer in which participants can earn a certificate in public health.

The free one-week courses, the first of which begins July 19, will teach students about public health and the organizations that shape resources, communication and health care in the U.S.

To sign up, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu and click on the Student Services section.