Organizers from Bakersfield College loaded up care packages to send to troops deployed overseas.

They said they want to show local troops they are not forgotten, and to remind them of home.

Oscar Ruval-Cava served in the army and says the gifts, especially hygiene products, do mean a lot.

“When you’re out in the desert and there aren’t any liquor stores to go to,” said Ruval-Cava. “No 7-11’s or Walmarts, they mean a lot.”