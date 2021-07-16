Bakersfield College opening new Student Services Center on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s new Student Services Center will open on Monday.

The center aims to be a one-stop shop for students and will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in the Center for Student Success in room 151.

The center includes departments such as Admissions and Records, Financial Aid and Scholarships, EOPS, Early College, and all Welcome Center services.

“We’re here and ready to support students no matter where they are in their educational journey and no matter how they feel most comfortable taking the next step,” said President Dr. Zav Dadabhoy. “Whether students are eager to come back on campus or want to continue online, we have services and course offerings available to fit both lifestyles or any schedule.”

Also beginning Monday, students who wish to make an appointment at the center can do so by visiting bakersfieldcollege.edu/student.