Bakersfield College offering another 5-day contract tracing course this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is offering another five-day course on contact tracing starting next week.

The online one-credit course, which runs from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, is intended to give students the skills needed to provide contact tracing for their employer or the community at large amid COVID-19.

Through the Infectious Disease Contact Tracing course, students will learn about the coronavirus, infectious diseases and develop the skills needed to perform contact tracing. The course is open to current BC students as well as to community members.

“Designing a one-week course to train individuals with the skills to provide contract tracing in an effective and efficient manner is one way Bakersfield College has responded to the nationwide discussion of disease transmission and prevention,” said Public Health Professor Charles Daramola. “I am so proud of the college for offering this timely and valuable curriculum and I am proud of the community and our students for filling these courses each time. Contact tracing holds significant power in our fight against COVID-19. Training and equipping community members with the necessary skills will be key to our communal success.”

While a background in health care is recommended, as it will make the fast-paced course easier, it is not required, according to the college.

To enroll or for more information, visit bakersfieldcollege.edu.