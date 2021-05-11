Bakersfield College names interim president

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has named an interim president following Sonya Christian’s recent selection as the next chancellor of the Kern Community College District.

The college’s vice president of student affairs, Zav Dadabhoy, will serve as interim president until a permanent selection is made, according to BC. He has worked at BC since 2012, overseeing student support programs such as counseling, career services, financial aid and athletics.

Prior to coming to Bakersfield College, Dadabhoy was the dean of student affairs at Colorado State University Pueblo.

The KCCD board of trustees announced Christian’s selection to be the next chancellor last month. She will take over the position from Thomas Burke, who is retiring from the district later this year.

