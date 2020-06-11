Bakersfield College offering new online teaching courses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is partnering with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office to provide courses that train teachers in online teaching tools and techniques.

A new online teaching certificate program is launching this summer with the first course, Introduction to Online Learning Environments. The four-week course begins on June 15 and ends on July 9. Another section will be held from July 13 to Aug. 6. More classes will be offered in the fall, according to BC.

The courses will cover a variety of topics including learning management systems such as Canvas, effective student contact, online classroom management, relevant learning theories and more.

The courses are designed for currently credentialed teachers, college faculty or anyone else

who is a teacher and would like to improve their online teaching skills or learn more about Canvas, the college said.

“These courses will give teachers who are new to the online learning environment access to tools that will improve their students’ success in the online environment,” said Dean of Academic Technology Bill Moseley. “It’s critical that all educators begin investing in their own learning, so that we can all move from ‘emergency online teaching’ to ‘effective online teaching. The online classroom can be fun and engaging for students, but it requires us to think differently about teaching and learning to create that kind of environment.”

The online teaching certificate is estimated to require 15-18 units in total, according to BC. Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow said this program comes at a time when online teaching is more crucial than ever.

“Understanding how to effectively use systems that support the delivery of (online) lessons is critical to our success,” she said. “Our unique partnership with Bakersfield College and Cerro Coso Community College to provide training for teachers on the use of these online systems is a great example of the power of collaboration. We are grateful for our higher education colleagues, their willingness to adapt course offerings to support our K through 12 development needs and look forward to future partnerships that maximize our collective resources.”

To sign up for a course or for more information about the program, visit https://bit.ly/37jEHSo.