Bakersfield College kicking off virtual Distinguished Speaker Series this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is kicking off this year’s Distinguished Speaker Series later this week, but this time the series will be virtual due to COVID-19.

The college said the programs will be presented live via Zoom as well as on the Student Government Association Facebook page. The first speaker in the series is STEM educator Fredi Lajvardi, who will be presenting on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Lajvardi will speak about his experience in helping a high school robotics team become national champions. Their story inspired the documentary “Underwater Dreams” and was also adapted into the major motion picture “Spare Parts” starring actor and comedian George Lopez as Lajvardi.

His award-winning Falcon Robotics team is also featured in the 2017 film “Dream Big.”

Click here to register for the 10 a.m. program. To register for the 2 p.m., click here.