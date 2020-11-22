Bakersfield College hosting another free COVID-19 testing site Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College is once again hosting a free COVID-19 testing site.

Self-swab tests will be available on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at Haley Street and University Avenue on the main campus. The site will be operated by the Kern County Public Health Services Department in partnership with the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

No appointments are necessary to pick up a test. However, attendees are asked to wear a mask and socially distance while on the site. Adventist Health and Jim Burke Ford will provide free face masks to those who don’t have one, according to the college.