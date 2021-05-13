Bakersfield College holding virtual commencement this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College will celebrate the class of 2021 with a televised virtual commencement on Sunday.

The commencement will air on KGET Channel 17 at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed to KGET’s website and Facebook page. Every graduate who chose to participate will be honored with their photo and name read by BC faculty, staff and administrators.

“Graduates, we are incredibly proud of what you’ve accomplished this year, despite all the obstacles, and look forward to tuning in along with your friends, family and community to celebrate your achievements,” said President Sonya Christian.

