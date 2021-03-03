Bakersfield College holding Sterling Silver fundraiser this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This weekend, Bakersfield College will recognize several community members who are also longtime supporters.

The BC Foundation’s annual Sterling Silver event will air this Saturday at 7 p.m. on KGET and livestreamed on the KGET website and Facebook page. 17 News’ Tami Mlcoch will be the mistress of ceremonies. Four community members will be recognized for their support of higher education.

Normally, the event is held in-person and includes a reception and dinner but will be virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The ceremony will benefit BC’s scholarship program. Through individual and corporate donor support, Bakersfield College is able to award a total of $500,000 each year in student scholarships.