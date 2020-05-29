Bakersfield College Foundation announces new executive director

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield College Foundation has announced Cheryl Scott as its new executive director.

Scott. who will begin her appointment on July 6, will oversee and direct all aspects of the foundation, including fundraising, operations, management of staff and consultants as well as outreach to the community. She will work closely with the foundation’s board of directors and with BC President Sonya Christian.

“I am thrilled to have Cheryl Scott joining the foundation as our new executive director,”

said Jeff Bell, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “Her previous leadership experience and her passion for community service…have uniquely prepared her to make an immediate impact leading the BC Foundation. We share a passion for higher education and I am excited to partner with her to support the unique learning opportunities Bakersfield College provides our community.”

For the past three years, she has worked as the executive director of the Kern Economic Development Corporation. She has worked there since 2005 and has spent much of that time as vice president.

In her role with the KEDF, BC said she led the launching of the Kern County STEMposium, created to help close the gap between the business and education communities. She also led the creation of the Women in STEM initiative, an effort to encourage girls and women to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Scott, a native Kern County resident, also serves as the president of the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club, of which she has been a member for 27 years, according to BC. She also was a member of the Bakersfield College Foundation board from 2012 through 2019.

“I am excited that Cheryl Scott said ‘yes’ to leading the foundation in its mission of supporting our student Renegades,” Christian said. “Cheryl is smart, kind, committed to our community, connected to business and industry, believes in the transformational power of education, and has always been a friend to BC. I believe that the best is yet to come with the partnership of BC and the BC Foundation.”

Scott said she is looking forward to working with the BC Foundation team and support the college in new ways.

“Throughout my entire career, I’ve been fortunate to work in roles where I felt I could contribute to local residents’ quality of life. After 15 years of working in economic development, I’m excited to join the Renegade family, where I can continue on that path,” she said.