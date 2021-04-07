Bakersfield College chosen as 1 of 10 locations nationwide to establish Citizen Leadership Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College has been chosen by the Citizens Campaign as one of 10 locations nationwide to establish a Citizen Leadership Center.

BC said these centers, primarily at community colleges, will provide leadership training that aims to give citizens the tools and know-how to exercise their power beyond the ballot and work with people they have political differences with.

“Developing new leaders who know how to work with people with whom they disagree and are skilled at identifying practical solutions is essential if we are to successfully address our local and national challenges,” said political science professor Allen Bolar. “Those are the skills that our Citizen Leadership Center will impart to our students and interested members of the communities we serve.”

The initiative’s first wave of centers are being established in eight states. For more information about the centers and the Citizens Campaign, visit thecitizenscampaign.org.