Bakersfield College canceling May commencement at Memorial Stadium due to coronavirus

Bakersfield College will not be having its May commencement ceremony at Memorial Stadium this spring due to the coronavirus outbreak, President Sonya Christian confirmed in an interview with 17 News today.

Instead, the college is looking into doing a virtual commencement that people can participate in online. Christian said the college is still looking into the feasibility of this.

”Our mantra is we want to continue what we have been doing, but we want to continue it virtually,” she said.

Cal State Bakersfield announced earlier this week that it is postponing its graduation events. A date for when the events will take place have not yet been announced.