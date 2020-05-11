Bakersfield College announces Early College Summer 2020 program for all high school students in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Bakersfield College has announced the Early College Summer 2020 program for high school students in Kern County.

This program is designed for high school students, grades 9th-12th who want to get started on their college degree while still in high school. This keeps students on track with their education during the COVID-19 pandemic and courses will be held online, said Bakersfield College.

The community college said this program comes with tutoring and other academic and student support services to ensure high school students successfully complete their summer college classes.

The courses in the program are tuition-free with minimal fees, that is according to BC.

Students can earn up to 60 college credits while still enrolled in high school.

“Kern County has a rich history of partnerships among educational institutions to break down barriers and support student learning at all levels,” said Dr. Dean McGee, Associate Superintendent of the Kern High School District. “Early College makes the transition to higher education seamless for our students and places them on a pathway to a rewarding career. We are always looking for ways to set up our students for success, and the Early College Summer 2020 program does just that.”

Early College Summer 2020 enrollment began April 1st. Students can receive a laptop from the Laptop Loaner program if they do not have one available to them.

For more information about Early College Summer 2020, contact Nicole Alvarez, Program Manager, at earlycollege@bakersfieldcollege.edu or click here to visit their website.