Bakersfield City School District to resume in-person graduations for 8th grade students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City School District will hold in-person 8th-grade graduation ceremonies in June.



The school district is adhering to state and local guidelines, by limiting the number of attendees, enforcing face coverings and social distancing.



For students interested in continuing to social distance, BCSD will offer a drive-thru ceremony as an alternative to the in-person celebration.

According to BCSD, in the coming weeks parents can access the ParentSquare app to receive additional information regarding the date, time and location of the ceremonies.