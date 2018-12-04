Bakersfield Christmas Parade: What you need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Christmas Parade is set to happen this week. Last year, thousands lined the streets to watch the floats, marching bands and other entries.

The downtown parade is happening Thursday, December 6. The parade begins at 6 p.m. right outside our KGET studios at 22nd and L streets.

Due to the parade, road closures will be in place. Bakersfield Police Department released the following streets affected:

There will be Temporary “NO PARKING” signs placed between “F” Street – “Q” Street and 19th Street – 23rd Street. The No Parking in these areas will be in effect 4:00 p.m. – 9:00p.m.

The area of 21st Street – 22nd between “H” Street – Eye Street will have Temporary “NO PARKING” signs which will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.