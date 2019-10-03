Bakersfield celebrates National Clean Air Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The valley’s air, once again ranking among the worst in the country. In fact, according to the American Lung Association, Kern County has been rated an F since 2006.

“Our region is bad compared to most,” said Courtney Velasco, office manager with Project Clean Air.

Bakersfield ranks number one in the nation for cities with the most short term particle pollution, number two for year-round particle pollution.

The American Lung Association also reports, 17 percent of the Bakersfield Metropolitan Area population suffers from asthma.

“Those are our sensitive groups and those are the people we should really be trying to improve our air,” said Velasco.

And it appears that we have.

“The air district reported in 2018 that there were fewer ozone exceedances for the two important federal standards in any year since 1990,” said Brenda Turner, executive director at Kern Green.

Turner says the numbers appear even lower for 2019. So what is helping us change the bad air quality trend? Turner says it’s mainly people doing what they can to help cut back on pollution.

“Vehicles that are powered by natural gas,” said Turner. “We have huge fleets like Kern High School District, Superintendent of Schools, Golden Empire Transit and most of our electricity is powered by natural gas. That’s an important resource here and we can be proud that we do produce clean energy here in Kern County.”

That’s not all, we caught up with one local business CEO at today’s green business luncheon, to help local business owners make their businesses more environmentally friendly.

“The credit union is doing their part with the central valley,” said Brandon Ivie, CEO of Strata Credit Union.

Strata invested in solar panels and installed electric vehicle chargers in its lot.

“Small steps throughout the community can make a huge impact,” said Ivie.

And you too can join the effort from home.

“Little things people can do to clean the air is they can once a week telecommute, take the bus, change your cleaning products to all-natural, recycle, compose,” said Velasco. “There’s a lot of little things one can do to change the state of our air.”

If you’re looking for another way to help our environment find a buddy and carpool to work next week. Also, Sunday kicks off national rideshare week.