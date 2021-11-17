Bakersfield band re-releases Christmas album for HolidayLights at CALM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield bred Latin-ska-reggae band Mento Buru will re-release it’s Christmas album, “East Bakersfield Christmas” this holiday season for the California Living Museum’s (CALM) annual HolidayLights event.

“The overwhelming positive response we received last year made it clear that Christmas music brings joy to kids of all ages,” said Matt Munoz, Mento Buru lead singer. “Move over Mariah Carey.”

The six-song EP was originally released for the 2019 drive-thru event. The tracks include the band’s covers of classics like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Donde Esta Santa Clause?” “Greensleeves,” “Feliz Navidad,” “The Christmas Song” and a bonus version of “Donde Esta Santa Clause.”

This year’s HolidyLights event begins Nov. 27 and will also be a drive-thru. Tickets are now on sale.

The album is available to download wherever you get your music.