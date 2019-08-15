Bakersfield Animal Care Center waives adoption fees during annual Clear the Shelters event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – This Saturday KGET and Telemundo Valle Central are teaming up with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to help find pets fur-ever homes.

More than 1,400 shelters across the nation are registered to participate in this years national Clear the Shelters campaign.

“It’s truly a community event and even if you don’t adopt a forever pet that day, it gives everyone the opportunity to see what we’re doing out here,” said Julie Johnson, executive director with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

The Bakersfield shelter will be waiving adoption fees on all of its animals. Vendors, food trucks and music will also be part of the event.

“We have so much stuff for everybody and of course more important than anything we have these incredible adoptable pets that are just looking for their forever home,” said Johnson.

This is the shelter’s third year participating. Johnson says more pets are adopted on this one day than the entire year. She says last year they were able to get nearly 250 pets adopted and the year before that they got 350.

“When we get to the end of the event and we get to walk down those kennel isles and see them empty it is amazing, it’s like Christmas, it’s the best present you could ever ask for because we know all of these animals got their second chance,” said Johnson.’

So if you’re looking for a new friend you know where to find it. And unlike the pet store, these pets are ready to go.

“We’ve put them through the vaccine process, they’ve been dewormed, they’re flee treated, they’re fixed, they’re microchipped,” said Johnson.

There is one thing organizers ask of you if you’re hoping to take home a pet.

“We do ask that if you come to this event to adopt that you have a car with air conditioner,” said Johnson. “We don’t want to take an animal and put it in a hot car. We don’t want animals walking on the hot pavement that day. We want to make sure our animals are protected leaving the shelter as much as we want them adopted.”

Clear the Shelters is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center on Mt. Vernon Avenue.

All adoption fees will be waived, but you will be responsible for your pet’s registration fees.