Bakersfield’s affordability ranked in Top 25 out of 75 largest cities

A moving company released a list of cities ranked based on affordability and Bakersfield takes a pretty good spot.

Move.org ranks Bakersfield 21st out of the nation’s 75 largest cities.

The website estimates living in Bakersfield costs just over $1,600 a month.

It factors in rent for a one-bedroom apartment, utlities, internet, gas and food.

El Paso, Texas took first place, with monthly costs of just over $1,100.

Meanwhile, all the way in last place: San Francisco. It costs an average of roughly $4,200 a month to live here according to the list.

The highest ranking California city on the list is Stockton with average living costs just under $1,600.

You can read more about the survey at this link.