Bakersfield 3 moms host fundraiser for search and rescue equipment

Three mothers who lost their children under mysterious and violent circumstances are turning their tragic stories into one of activism.

Saturday, the Bakersfield Three moms raised money to help search and rescue teams find other victims in the community.

The trio held a golf tournament to raise money for better search and rescue equipment, specifically for underwater searches.

“We have people drown in the river every year,” said President of the Kern Law Enforcement Association Richard Anderson. “We have bodies that wash up at the lake. There’s a need for this equipment.”

Anderson thanked the mothers for their hard work for this cause.