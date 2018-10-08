‘Bakersfield 3’ hold candlelight vigil for victims of unsolved cases

A trio of mothers held a candlelight vigil at the Superior Courthouse downtown to raise awareness of their children’s unsolved cases.

The mothers call themselves the ‘Bakersfield 3,’ representing their respective children.

Micah Holsonbake went missing on March 24th. Two weeks later, James Kulstad was killed in a drive-by shooting on April 8th. And Baylee Despot just weeks after that, on April 25th.

The three were friends and in the same social circle–which left their mothers wondering if their cases are linked.

Six months after their disappearances, the community still doesn’t have answers.

“We’re all here because we can’t find my daughter, we can’t find Micah,” said Baylee’s mother, Jane Parrent. “And James was murdered, and there are so many other people just like us out there. So, the support means a lot. That’s the main thing.”

At the vigil, the mothers urged everyone to come forward with information and not fear retaliation. That’s why they encouraged the crowd to offer up information anonymously–to the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.

“We get a lot of comments about how, ‘Oh, I know this information, but don’t tell them my name,” said Cheryl Holsonbake, Micah’s mom.

“There’s a lot of missing people besides Micah and Baylee in Kern County. So we’re fighting for them all, to bring them all home,” Parrent said.