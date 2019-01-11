‘Bakersfield 3’ case to be featured on episodes of ‘Dr. Phil’ today

A Bakersfield mystery is about to be in the national spotlight, as the mothers of the Bakersfield 3 will appear on an episode of “Dr. Phil.”

17 News has reported extensively on the story of the Bakersfield 3 — two murder victims and a missing woman who still has not been found.

James Kulstad was shot and killed in Southwest Bakersfield in April 2018.

Micah Holsonbake went missing a week before Kulstad’s killing.

The “Dr. Phil” episode was recorded before the discovery that Holsonbake’s arm was found in the Kern River last summer.

Baylee Despot is still missing.

The episode will feature reporting by 17’s Olivia LaVoice, Kristin Price and other journalists who have covered the case.

The episodes of “Dr. Phil” airs on Monday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. on KGET TV 17.