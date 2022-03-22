BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is taking steps to establish a General Plan for the next 20 years, but in order for it to be effective – they say you to get involved. They are hosting workshops in person and online.

It’s called Bakersfield 2045 Rise. It’s an effort to establish a new General Plan which is essentially the building blocks for the city.

The blueprint includes topics like community growth, housing, transportation and quality of life.

“Why now? Our current plan is 20 years old and Bakersfield has grown, there’s been so many changes,” Paul Johnson the planning director for the City of Bakersfield said. “We need to set the baseline for 2022 and move forward for the next 20 years.”

The community has the opportunity to provide input which is critical for the plan to succeed. Input in the form of comments under key issues, like housing, safety, and noise control.

Another form of community input includes marking points on a map where new housing projects should be constructed.

“The housing element what it does is it provides a framework with policies, goals, implementation majors that we can bring in different types of housing whether that’s with affordable type of housing, moderate income housing or low income housing,” Johnson said.

The General Plan won’t be finished anytime soon. This will take a few years and is expected be adopted by the winter of 2025.

“We’ve asked the community to give us their suggestions on a number of different elements,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said. “So this process will continue and it will continue to be refined but we do want the community to have that ongoing engagement.”

A second workshop will be held on Wednesday March 23rd, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Silver Creek Community Center.

For more information about the city’s General Plan and other workshop dates you can follow this link.